Morgan Stanley Keeps a Buy Rating on Penn National Gaming (PENN)

Morgan Stanley analyst Thomas Allen maintained a Buy rating on Penn National Gaming (PENN) today and set a price target of $49.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $46.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Allen is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.3% and a 57.4% success rate. Allen covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Marriott International, and Norwegian Cruise Line.

Penn National Gaming has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $41.80, which is a -6.9% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 28, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $42.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $44.64 and a one-year low of $3.75. Currently, Penn National Gaming has an average volume of 14.02M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 42 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc. owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West and Midwest.. The Northeast segment consists of the following properties: Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races, Hollywood Casino Bangor, Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course, Hollywood Casino Toledo, Hollywood Casino Columbus, Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway, Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course, and Plain ridge Park Casino. The South and West segment comprises of the following properties: Zia Park Casino, Hollywood Casino Tunica, Hollywood Casino Gulf Coast, Boomtown Biloxi, M Resort, Tropicana Las Vegas, 1st Jackpot and Resorts. The Midwest segment controls the following properties: Hollywood Casino Aurora, Hollywood Casino Joliet, Argosy Casino Alton, Argosy Casino Riverside, Hollywood Casino Lawrenceburg, Hollywood Casino St. Louis, and Prairie State Gaming. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.