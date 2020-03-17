Morgan Stanley Keeps a Buy Rating on KeyCorp (KEY)

Morgan Stanley analyst Ken Zerbe maintained a Buy rating on KeyCorp (KEY) today and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.98, close to its 52-week low of $9.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Zerbe is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -6.4% and a 45.9% success rate. Zerbe covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, People’s United Financial, and Valley National Bancorp.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for KeyCorp with a $21.33 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on KeyCorp’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.94 billion and net profit of $469 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.93 billion and had a net profit of $484 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company. The company operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank.