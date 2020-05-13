Morgan Stanley Keeps a Buy Rating on Ingersoll Rand (IR)

Morgan Stanley analyst Joshua Pokrzywinski maintained a Buy rating on Ingersoll Rand (IR) today and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $25.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Pokrzywinski is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.9% and a 43.2% success rate. Pokrzywinski covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Drainage Systems, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ingersoll Rand is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $31.50, a 16.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

Ingersoll Rand’s market cap is currently $11.44B and has a P/E ratio of 38.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -18.01.

