Morgan Stanley Keeps a Buy Rating on Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

In a report released today, Carlos De Alba from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Freeport-McMoRan (FCX), with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Alba is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -3.6% and a 33.3% success rate. Alba covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Southern Copper, Teck Resources, and Ternium SA.

Freeport-McMoRan has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.86, which is an 84.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 10, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

Based on Freeport-McMoRan’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.91 billion and net profit of $9 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.68 billion and had a net profit of $485 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 27 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of FCX in relation to earlier this year.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc. engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona; and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico. The South America Mining segment includes Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile. The Indonesia Mining segment handles the operations of Grasberg minerals district that produces copper concentrate that contains significant quantities of gold and silver. The Molybdenum Mines segment includes the Henderson underground mine and Climax open-pit mine, both in Colorado. The Rod and Refining segment consists of copper conversion facilities located in North America, and includes a refinery, rod mills, and a specialty copper products facility. The Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining segment smelts and refines copper concentrate and markets refined copper and precious metals in slimes. The Corporate, Other, and Eliminations segment consists of other mining and eliminations, oil and gas operations, and other corporate and elimination items. The company was founded by James R. Moffett on November 10, 1987 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.