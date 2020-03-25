Morgan Stanley Keeps a Buy Rating on Ferrari (RACE)

In a report released yesterday, Adam Jonas from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Ferrari (RACE), with a price target of $165.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $144.95.

Jonas has an average return of 30.3% when recommending Ferrari.

According to TipRanks.com, Jonas is ranked #596 out of 6165 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ferrari is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $179.35, representing a 27.4% upside. In a report issued on March 11, HSBC also upgraded the stock to Buy with a EUR160.00 price target.

Based on Ferrari’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $928 million and net profit of $168 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $845 million and had a net profit of $190 million.

Ferrari NV is a holding company. It manufactures luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One. The company was founded by Enzo Anselmo Ferrari in 1939 and is headquartered in Maranello, Italy.