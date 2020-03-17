Morgan Stanley Keeps a Buy Rating on Dollar General (DG)

Morgan Stanley analyst Simeon Gutman maintained a Buy rating on Dollar General (DG) today and set a price target of $170.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $150.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Gutman is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.7% and a 43.5% success rate. Gutman covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, National Vision Holdings, and Floor & Decor Holdings.

Dollar General has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $173.43, representing a 25.8% upside. In a report issued on March 11, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $187.00 price target.

Dollar General’s market cap is currently $34.65B and has a P/E ratio of 20.47. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.38.

Dollar General Corp. engages in retailing of merchandise, including consumable items, seasonal items, home products and apparel. Its brands include Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo.

