Morgan Stanley Keeps a Buy Rating on Biogen (BIIB)

Morgan Stanley analyst Matthew Harrison maintained a Buy rating on Biogen (BIIB) today and set a price target of $343.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $266.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Harrison is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.8% and a 58.6% success rate. Harrison covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Freeline Therapeutics Holdings, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Biogen has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $307.79, implying a 14.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $450.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Biogen’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.85 billion and net profit of $358 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.67 billion and had a net profit of $1.44 billion.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Incorporated in 1978, Massachusetts-based Biogen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, VUMERITY, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Read More on BIIB: