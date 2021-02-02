Morgan Stanley Initiates a Buy Rating on Chart Industries (GTLS)

Chart Industries (GTLS) received a Buy rating and a $135.00 price target from Morgan Stanley analyst Connor Lynagh today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $137.99, close to its 52-week high of $143.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Lynagh has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -11.5% and a 45.4% success rate. Lynagh covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Oil States International, Baker Hughes Company, and Precision Drilling.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Chart Industries with a $134.67 average price target, implying a 3.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 20, Piper Sandler also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $160.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $143.56 and a one-year low of $15.00. Currently, Chart Industries has an average volume of 379.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 24 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GTLS in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Chart Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Energy and Chemicals Cryogenics, Distribution and Storage Western Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, and Energy and Chemicals FinFans. The Energy and Chemicals Cryogenics segment supplies engineered equipment and technology-driven process systems used in the separation, liquefaction, and purification of hydrocarbon and industrial gases. The Distribution and Storage Western and Eastern Hemisphere segment designs, manufactures, and services cryogenic solutions for the storage and delivery of cryogenic liquids used in industrial gas and LNG applications in different geographical regions. The Energy and Chemicals FinFans facilitates major natural gas, petrochemical processing, petroleum refining, power generation and industrial gas companies in the production of their products. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Ball Ground, GA.