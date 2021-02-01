Morgan Stanley Initiates a Buy Rating on Axon Enterprise (AXON)

Axon Enterprise (AXON) received a Buy rating and a $185.00 price target from Morgan Stanley analyst James Faucette today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $165.86, close to its 52-week high of $180.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Faucette is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.3% and a 82.3% success rate. Faucette covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as DXC Technology Company, Fidelity National Info, and Trimble Navigation.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Axon Enterprise is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $139.75.

The company has a one-year high of $180.69 and a one-year low of $50.05. Currently, Axon Enterprise has an average volume of 627.2K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 54 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AXON in relation to earlier this year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services. The Software and Sensors segment includes devices, wearables, applications, cloud and mobile products. The company was founded by Patrick W. Smith and Thomas P. Smith on September 7, 1993 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.