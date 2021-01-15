Morgan Stanley Downgrades Anglo American (AAUKF) to Sell

In a report issued on March 14, Menno Sanderse from Morgan Stanley downgraded Anglo American (AAUKF) to Sell. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $39.02, equals to its 52-week high of $39.02.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Anglo American with a $35.26 average price target, implying a -9.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 8, UBS also downgraded the stock to Sell.

Anglo American’s market cap is currently $53.19B and has a P/E ratio of 22.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.08.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 59 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AAUKF in relation to earlier this year.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: Iron Ore, Manganese, and Corporate and Other. Its portfolio of mining businesses includes span bulk commodities, including iron ore and manganese, metallurgical coal and thermal coal, base metals and minerals, copper, nickel, niobium and phosphates, and precious metals and minerals. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.