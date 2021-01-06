Morgan Stanley Believes Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Toni Kaplan from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Verisk Analytics (VRSK), with a price target of $237.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $200.00, close to its 52-week high of $210.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaplan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.0% and a 48.4% success rate. Kaplan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Terminix Global Holdings, Clarivate Analytics, and ARAMARK Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Verisk Analytics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $212.50.

Based on Verisk Analytics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $703 million and net profit of $186 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $653 million and had a net profit of $32.9 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 42 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of VRSK in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in November 2020, David B. Wright, a Director at VRSK sold 10,000 shares for a total of $2,048,117.

Verisk Analytics, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The Energy & Specialized Markets segment provides data analytics services. It also provides research and consulting services focusing on exploration strategies and screening, asset development and acquisition, commodity markets and corporate analysis. The Financial Services segment maintains bank account consortia to provide competitive benchmarking, decisioning algorithms, business intelligence, and customized analytic services to financial institutions, payment networks and processors, alternative lenders, regulators and merchants. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.