Morgan Stanley Believes Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Still Has Room to Grow

Morgan Stanley analyst Toni Kaplan maintained a Buy rating on Verisk Analytics (VRSK) today and set a price target of $209.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $191.52, close to its 52-week high of $195.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaplan is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -4.5% and a 40.9% success rate. Kaplan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Terminix Global Holdings, ARAMARK Holdings, and Bright Horizons.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Verisk Analytics with a $194.70 average price target.

Verisk Analytics’ market cap is currently $30.61B and has a P/E ratio of 61.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -11.03.

Verisk Analytics, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The Energy & Specialized Markets segment provides data analytics services. It also provides research and consulting services focusing on exploration strategies and screening, asset development and acquisition, commodity markets and corporate analysis. The Financial Services segment maintains bank account consortia to provide competitive benchmarking, decisioning algorithms, business intelligence, and customized analytic services to financial institutions, payment networks and processors, alternative lenders, regulators and merchants. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.