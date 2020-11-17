Morgan Stanley Believes TPI Composites (TPIC) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Stephen Byrd from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on TPI Composites (TPIC), with a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $39.88, close to its 52-week high of $45.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrd is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.5% and a 54.3% success rate. Byrd covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Algonquin Power & Utilities, Public Service Enterprise, and American Electric Power.

TPI Composites has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $45.44, which is a 14.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 6, Raymond James also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $44.00 price target.

Based on TPI Composites’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $474 million and net profit of $42.38 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $384 million and had a GAAP net loss of $4.57 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 36 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TPIC in relation to earlier this year.

TPI Composites, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry. The Asia segment produces wind blades in Taicang Port, Dafeng, and Yangzhou, China facilities. The Mexico segment focuses its operation of wind blades in Juárez and Matamoros, Mexico. The EMEAI segment offers wind blades from two facilities in Izmir, Turkey; and also performs wind blade inspection and repair services. The company was founded by Everett Pearson and Neil Tillotson in 1968 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.