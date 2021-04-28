Morgan Stanley Believes Synchrony Financial (SYF) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Betsy Graseck from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Synchrony Financial (SYF), with a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $42.79, close to its 52-week high of $43.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Graseck is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 54.6% success rate. Graseck covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Capital One Financial, and JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Synchrony Financial with a $49.40 average price target, representing a 20.3% upside. In a report issued on April 15, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $48.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $43.61 and a one-year low of $15.17. Currently, Synchrony Financial has an average volume of 6.48M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 136 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SYF in relation to earlier this year.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products. The Payment Solutions platform is a provider of promotional financing for major consumer purchases, offering private label credit cards and instalment loans. The CareCredit platform is a provider of promotional financing to consumers for elective healthcare procedures or services, such as dental, veterinary, cosmetic, vision and audiology. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.