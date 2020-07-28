Morgan Stanley Believes Spotify Technology SA (SPOT) Still Has Room to Grow

Morgan Stanley analyst Benjamin Swinburne maintained a Buy rating on Spotify Technology SA (SPOT) on July 20 and set a price target of $275.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $272.50, close to its 52-week high of $299.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Swinburne is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.1% and a 60.0% success rate. Swinburne covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Live Nation Entertainment, Liberty Sirius XM Group, and Charter Communications.

Spotify Technology SA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $254.33, representing a -7.8% downside. In a report issued on July 6, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $305.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $299.67 and a one-year low of $109.18. Currently, Spotify Technology SA has an average volume of 2.77M.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches. It also offers a music listening experience without commercial breaks. The Ad-Supported segment provides users with limited on-demand online access of music and unlimited online access of podcasts on their computers, tablets, and compatible mobile devices. It also serves both premium subscriber acquisition channel and a robust option for users who are unable or unwilling to pay a monthly subscription fee but still want to enjoy access to a wide variety of high-quality audio content. The company was founded by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon in April, 2006 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

