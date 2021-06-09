Morgan Stanley Believes Retail Value (RVI) Won’t Stop Here

Morgan Stanley analyst Richard Hill maintained a Buy rating on Retail Value (RVI) today and set a price target of $23.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $19.95, close to its 52-week high of $20.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Hill is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -4.7% and a 57.1% success rate. Hill covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Urban Edge Properties, Equity Residential, and Invitation Homes.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Retail Value with a $23.50 average price target.

Retail Value’s market cap is currently $420.6M and has a P/E ratio of -5.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.67.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 24 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of RVI in relation to earlier this year.

Retail Value, Inc. owns and operates retail shopping centers. Its centers have a diverse tenant base that includes national retailers such as Walmart/Sam’s Club, Bed Bath & Beyond, the TJX Companies, Best Buy, PetSmart, Ross Stores, Kohl’s, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Michaels. The company was founded in December 2017 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.