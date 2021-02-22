Morgan Stanley Believes Penske Automotive Group (PAG) Won’t Stop Here

Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas maintained a Buy rating on Penske Automotive Group (PAG) today and set a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $67.27, close to its 52-week high of $67.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Jonas is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.8% and a 56.0% success rate. Jonas covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Group 1 Automotive, Sonic Automotive, and Lordstown Motors.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Penske Automotive Group is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $73.25, which is a 10.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 11, Stephens also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $78.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Penske Automotive Group’s market cap is currently $5.3B and has a P/E ratio of 9.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.12.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments and Other. The Retail Automotive segment consists of retail automotive dealership operations. The Retail Commercial Truck segment is the dealership operations of commercial trucks in the U.S. and Canada. The Other segment is comprised of commercial vehicle and power systems distribution operation and other non-automotive consolidated operations. The Non-Automotive Investments segment is the equity method investments in non-automotive operations. The company was founded in October 1992 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.