Morgan Stanley Believes Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Won’t Stop Here

Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss maintained a Buy rating on Palo Alto Networks (PANW) today and set a price target of $269.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $236.00, close to its 52-week high of $251.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Weiss is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.8% and a 70.9% success rate. Weiss covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Slack Technologies, NortonLifeLock, and Coupa Software.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Palo Alto Networks is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $250.35, representing a 4.3% upside. In a report issued on May 11, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $225.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $251.11 and a one-year low of $125.47. Currently, Palo Alto Networks has an average volume of 1.85M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 99 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 01, 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

