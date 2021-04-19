Morgan Stanley Believes Monster Beverage (MNST) Still Has Room to Grow

Morgan Stanley analyst Dara Mohsenian maintained a Buy rating on Monster Beverage (MNST) today and set a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $97.77, close to its 52-week high of $98.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Mohsenian is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.5% and a 70.6% success rate. Mohsenian covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Constellation Brands, and Energizer Holdings.

Monster Beverage has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $105.22, which is a 7.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 13, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $110.00 price target.

Based on Monster Beverage’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.2 billion and net profit of $472 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.02 billion and had a net profit of $255 million.

California-based Monster Beverage Corp. develops, markets, sells and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates including Monster Energy, Relentless and Burn in the United States and internationally. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands and Other.