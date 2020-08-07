Morgan Stanley Believes Ingersoll Rand (IR) Won’t Stop Here

Morgan Stanley analyst Joshua Pokrzywinski maintained a Buy rating on Ingersoll Rand (IR) today and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $33.06, close to its 52-week high of $35.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Pokrzywinski is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.3% and a 53.8% success rate. Pokrzywinski covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Drainage Systems, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ingersoll Rand with a $33.75 average price target, implying a 2.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 4, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $35.10 and a one-year low of $17.01. Currently, Ingersoll Rand has an average volume of 3.73M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 31 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of IR in relation to earlier this year.

Gardner Denver Holdings Inc is a provider of mission-critical flow control and compression equipment and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services. It manufactures compressor, pump, vacuum and blower products in its markets. Its segments are Industrials, Energy, and Medical. In the Industrials segment, the company designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of air compression, vacuum and blower products across a wide array of technologies and applications. In the Medical segment, it designs, manufactures and markets specialized gas, liquid and precision syringe pumps, and compressors for use in the medical, laboratory and biotechnology end markets.