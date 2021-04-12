Morgan Stanley Believes Ingersoll Rand (IR) Still Has Room to Grow

Morgan Stanley analyst Joshua Pokrzywinski maintained a Buy rating on Ingersoll Rand (IR) today and set a price target of $54.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $50.25, close to its 52-week high of $51.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Pokrzywinski is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.2% and a 62.1% success rate. Pokrzywinski covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Drainage Systems, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

Ingersoll Rand has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $53.38, implying a 3.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 6, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $56.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $51.61 and a one-year low of $23.21. Currently, Ingersoll Rand has an average volume of 2.1M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Gardner Denver Holdings Inc is a provider of mission-critical flow control and compression equipment and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services. It manufactures compressor, pump, vacuum and blower products in its markets. Its segments are Industrials, Energy, and Medical. In the Industrials segment, the company designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of air compression, vacuum and blower products across a wide array of technologies and applications. In the Medical segment, it designs, manufactures and markets specialized gas, liquid and precision syringe pumps, and compressors for use in the medical, laboratory and biotechnology end markets.

Read More on IR: