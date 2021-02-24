Morgan Stanley Believes Five9 (FIVN) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released yesterday, Meta Marshall from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Five9 (FIVN), with a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $178.09, close to its 52-week high of $194.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Marshall is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 18.2% and a 65.0% success rate. Marshall covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, CommScope Holding, and Viavi Solutions.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Five9 with a $200.50 average price target, which is a 12.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 12, Stephens also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $175.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $194.04 and a one-year low of $52.51. Currently, Five9 has an average volume of 672.8K.

Five9, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization, and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

