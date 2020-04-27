Morgan Stanley Believes Cytokinetics (CYTK) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report issued on April 23, Jeffrey Hung from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Cytokinetics (CYTK), with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $15.68, close to its 52-week high of $16.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Hung is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.1% and a 63.6% success rate. Hung covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Voyager Therapeutics, Aprea Therapeutics, and Acceleron Pharma.

Cytokinetics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.50, a 63.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 14, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $16.96 and a one-year low of $7.73. Currently, Cytokinetics has an average volume of 925.2K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 37 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CYTK in relation to earlier this year.

Cytokinetics, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS). The company was founded on August 5, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.