Morgan Stanley Believes CommScope Holding (COMM) Still Has Room to Grow

Morgan Stanley analyst Meta Marshall maintained a Buy rating on CommScope Holding (COMM) today and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $17.21, close to its 52-week high of $17.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Marshall is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.8% and a 64.7% success rate. Marshall covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Motorola Solutions, and Arista Networks.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for CommScope Holding with a $20.71 average price target, which is a 19.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Northland Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $24.00 price target.

Based on CommScope Holding’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.13 billion and net profit of $23.9 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.3 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $437 million.

CommScope Holding Co., Inc. engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the Connectivity Solutions (CCS), and Mobility Solutions (CMS) segments. The CCS segment offers innovative fiber optic and copper cable and connectivity solutions for use in data centers and business enterprise, telecommunications, cable television, and residential broadband networks. The CMS segment includes integral building blocks for cellular base station sites and related connectivity; indoor, small cell and distributed antenna wireless systems; and wireless network backhaul planning and optimization products and services. The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.