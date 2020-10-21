Morgan Stanley Believes Avaya Holdings (AVYA) Won’t Stop Here

Morgan Stanley analyst Meta Marshall maintained a Buy rating on Avaya Holdings (AVYA) today and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $19.06, close to its 52-week high of $19.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Marshall is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.9% and a 62.9% success rate. Marshall covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Vonage Holdings, and Viavi Solutions.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Avaya Holdings with a $20.67 average price target, representing a 7.5% upside. In a report issued on October 9, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $19.70 and a one-year low of $6.13. Currently, Avaya Holdings has an average volume of 1.62M.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices. The Services segment consists of three business areas which are Global Support Services, Enterprise Cloud and Managed Services and Professional Services. The company was founded in June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.