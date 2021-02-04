Morgan Stanley Believes Avantor (AVTR) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Tejas Savant from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Avantor (AVTR), with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $29.23, close to its 52-week high of $30.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Savant is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 30.3% and a 87.5% success rate. Savant covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Guardant Health, NanoString Tech, and Thermo Fisher.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Avantor is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $33.57.

Avantor’s market cap is currently $17.18B and has a P/E ratio of 92.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -3.22.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 68 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AVTR in relation to earlier this year.

Avantor, Inc. is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services. The company was founded by John Townsend Baker in 1904 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.