Morgan Stanley Believes Altria Group (MO) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Pamela Kaufman from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Altria Group (MO), with a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $50.84, close to its 52-week high of $52.59.

Kaufman has an average return of 41.3% when recommending Altria Group.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaufman is ranked #2046 out of 7498 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Altria Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $54.13, implying a 7.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $56.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $52.59 and a one-year low of $35.02. Currently, Altria Group has an average volume of 10.28M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Virginia-based Altria Group, Inc. is a tobacco company, which manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. Its most popular cigarette brand is Marlboro. It sells cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand, and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands. The company also produces and sells varietal and blended table wines, and sparkling wines under the Chateau Ste. Michelle and 14 Hands labels. It also owns wineries in or distributes wines from several other wine regions.