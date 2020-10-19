Moog (MOG.A) Gets a Buy Rating from Cowen & Co.

Cowen & Co. analyst Cai Rumohr maintained a Buy rating on Moog (MOG.A) on October 8 and set a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $65.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Rumohr is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.4% and a 58.2% success rate. Rumohr covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Smith & Wesson Brands, Science Applications, and Caci International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Moog is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $64.75.

Moog’s market cap is currently $2.15B and has a P/E ratio of 16.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.27.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 46 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MOG.A in relation to earlier this year.

Moog, Inc. is a designer, manufacturer, and systems integrator of precision motion and fluid controls and systems for applications in aerospace and defense and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aircraft Controls; Space and Defense Controls; and Industrial Systems. The Aircraft Controls segment design, manufacture, and integrate primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircraft and provide aftermarket support. The Space and Defense Controls segment involves in controlling satellites, space vehicles, launch vehicles, armored combat vehicles, tactical and strategic missiles, security and surveillance, and other defense applications. The Industrial Systems segment involves in customizing machine performance components and systems utilizing electrohydraulic, electromechanical, and control technologies in applications involving motion control, fluid control, and power and data management across a variety of markets. The company was founded by William C. Moog, Arthur Moog, and Lou Geyer in 1951 and is headquartered in East Aurora, NY.