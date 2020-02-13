Moody’s (MCO) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Joseph Foresi from Cantor Fitzgerald maintained a Hold rating on Moody’s (MCO), with a price target of $266.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $273.41, close to its 52-week high of $276.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Foresi is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 25.7% and a 89.3% success rate. Foresi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as International Business Machines, Pagseguro Digital, and Global Payments.

Moody’s has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $274.75, which is a 1.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $279.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $276.99 and a one-year low of $162.57. Currently, Moody’s has an average volume of 637.5K.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) business segments.