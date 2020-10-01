Moody’s (MCO) Receives a Hold from Raymond James

In a report released today, Patrick O’Shaughnessy from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Moody’s (MCO). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $289.85.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Shaughnessy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.1% and a 69.3% success rate. O’Shaughnessy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Focus Financial Partners, SEI Investments Company, and Marketaxess Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Moody’s is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $313.13.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Moody’s’ market cap is currently $53.52B and has a P/E ratio of 31.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -11.13.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 71 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MCO in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs. The MA segment develops products and services, which support financial analysis and risk management activities of institutional participants in global financial markets. The company was founded by John Moody in 1900 and is headquartered in New York, NY.