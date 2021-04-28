Moody’s (MCO) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Patrick O’Shaughnessy assigned a Buy rating to Moody’s (MCO) today and set a price target of $341.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $320.04, close to its 52-week high of $329.04.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Shaughnessy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 69.8% success rate. O’Shaughnessy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as AssetMark Financial Holdings, Intercontinental Exchange, and Focus Financial Partners.

Moody’s has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $332.88, implying a -2.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 14, BMO Capital also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $348.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $329.04 and a one-year low of $235.14. Currently, Moody’s has an average volume of 762.9K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 94 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MCO in relation to earlier this year.

Moody’s Corporation is a credit rating and risk analysis company. It provides analytical solutions, data and insights. The company publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities as well as provides products and services that support financial analysis and risk management activities.