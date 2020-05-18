Moody’s (MCO) Initiated with a Buy at Oppenheimer

Moody’s (MCO) received a Buy rating and a $290.00 price target from Oppenheimer analyst Owen Lau today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $259.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Lau is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -9.4% and a 40.0% success rate. Lau covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, Victory Capital Holdings, and Focus Financial Partners.

Moody’s has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $248.00, a -3.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 4, Argus Research also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $285.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $287.25 and a one-year low of $164.19. Currently, Moody’s has an average volume of 1.38M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 64 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MCO in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, John Goggins, the EVP & GC of MCO sold 17,927 shares for a total of $4,516,490.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs. The MA segment develops products and services, which support financial analysis and risk management activities of institutional participants in global financial markets. The company was founded by John Moody in 1900 and is headquartered in New York, NY.