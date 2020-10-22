Moody’s (MCO) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Owen Lau from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Moody’s (MCO), with a price target of $327.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $277.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Lau is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.3% and a 56.4% success rate. Lau covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, Victory Capital Holdings, and Focus Financial Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Moody’s is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $320.57.

The company has a one-year high of $305.96 and a one-year low of $164.19. Currently, Moody’s has an average volume of 587.3K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 71 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MCO in relation to earlier this year.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs. The MA segment develops products and services, which support financial analysis and risk management activities of institutional participants in global financial markets. The company was founded by John Moody in 1900 and is headquartered in New York, NY.