Moody’s (MCO) Gets a Buy Rating from Barclays

Barclays analyst Manav Patnaik maintained a Buy rating on Moody’s (MCO) yesterday and set a price target of $260.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $235.36, close to its 52-week high of $239.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Patnaik is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.2% and a 72.8% success rate. Patnaik covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Factset Research, Nielsen Holdings, and ARAMARK Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Moody’s with a $232.00 average price target.

Moody’s’ market cap is currently $44.44B and has a P/E ratio of 34.48. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 94.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) business segments.