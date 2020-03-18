Moody’s (MCO) Gets a Buy Rating from Barclays

Barclays analyst Manav Patnaik maintained a Buy rating on Moody’s (MCO) yesterday and set a price target of $220.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $202.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Patnaik is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 11.5% and a 65.8% success rate. Patnaik covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Laureate Education, Factset Research, and Thomson Reuters.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Moody’s with a $258.25 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $287.25 and a one-year low of $175.92. Currently, Moody’s has an average volume of 1.03M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 63 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MCO in relation to earlier this year.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA).