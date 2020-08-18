Montrose Environmental Group (MEG) Initiated with a Hold at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas analyst Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage with a Hold rating on Montrose Environmental Group (MEG) yesterday and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.81.

Montrose Environmental Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.69, a -23.1% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Merrill Lynch also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 7 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MEG in relation to earlier this year.

