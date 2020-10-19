Montage Resources (MR) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Brad Heffern maintained a Hold rating on Montage Resources (MR) on October 16 and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Heffern has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -3.9% and a 36.0% success rate. Heffern covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Par Pacific Holdings, and Marathon Petroleum.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Montage Resources is a Hold with an average price target of $6.96.

Based on Montage Resources’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $90.68 million and GAAP net loss of $68.85 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $156 million and had a net profit of $27.51 million.

Montage Resources Corp. is an exploration and production company, which engages acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties in Appalachian Basin. Its properties include Utica Shale and Marcellus Shale. The company was founded on February 13, 2014 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.