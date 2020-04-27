Montage Resources (MR) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Brad Heffern maintained a Buy rating on Montage Resources (MR) on April 23 and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Heffern is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.0% and a 42.3% success rate. Heffern covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Par Pacific Holdings, and Extraction Oil & Gas.

Montage Resources has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.22, representing a -2.4% downside. In a report issued on April 20, J.P. Morgan also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $8.00 price target.

Montage Resources’ market cap is currently $218.2M and has a P/E ratio of 8.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.22.

Montage Resources Corp. is an exploration and production company, which engages acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties in Appalachian Basin. Its properties include Utica Shale and Marcellus Shale. The company was founded on February 13, 2014 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

