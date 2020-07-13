Montage Resources (MR) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Brad Heffern maintained a Buy rating on Montage Resources (MR) yesterday and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Heffern is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.2% and a 40.8% success rate. Heffern covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Par Pacific Holdings, and Extraction Oil & Gas.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Montage Resources with a $7.67 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $8.30 and a one-year low of $1.99. Currently, Montage Resources has an average volume of 713.5K.

Montage Resources Corp. is an exploration and production company, which engages acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties in Appalachian Basin. Its properties include Utica Shale and Marcellus Shale. The company was founded on February 13, 2014 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.