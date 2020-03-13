Monster Beverage (MNST) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Stifel Nicolaus and Morgan Stanley gave Monster Beverage (NASDAQ: MNST) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Credit Suisse. Analyst Kaumil Gajrawala maintained a Buy rating on Monster Beverage yesterday and set a price target of $77.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $60.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Gajrawala is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.4% and a 50.0% success rate. Gajrawala covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Brands, Colgate-Palmolive, and Church & Dwight.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Monster Beverage with a $72.13 average price target, a 20.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 28, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $78.00 price target.

Based on Monster Beverage’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $255 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $239 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 24 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MNST in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, Benjamin Polk, a Director at MNST sold 13,002 shares for a total of $840,579.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands and Other.