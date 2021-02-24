Monster Beverage (MNST) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Nik Modi maintained a Buy rating on Monster Beverage (MNST) on February 22 and set a price target of $104.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $88.32, close to its 52-week high of $95.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Modi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.2% and a 71.6% success rate. Modi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Reynolds Consumer Products, and Spectrum Brands Holdings.

Monster Beverage has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $103.83.

Monster Beverage’s market cap is currently $46.63B and has a P/E ratio of 39.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 20.71.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors. The Strategic Brands segment sells concentrates and beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations. The Other segment comprises of certain products sold by its subsidiary, American Fruits and Flavors LLC to independent third-party customers. The company was founded on April 25, 1990 and is headquartered in Corona, CA.