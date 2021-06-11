Monster Beverage (MNST) Gets a Buy Rating from Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Kevin Grundy maintained a Buy rating on Monster Beverage (MNST) on May 26. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $93.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Grundy is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.4% and a 64.7% success rate. Grundy covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Brands, Duckhorn Portfolio, and Procter & Gamble.

Monster Beverage has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $107.78, representing a 16.5% upside. In a report issued on May 14, Wells Fargo also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $99.24 and a one-year low of $66.62. Currently, Monster Beverage has an average volume of 2.04M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 29 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MNST in relation to earlier this year.

California-based Monster Beverage Corp. develops, markets, sells and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates including Monster Energy, Relentless and Burn in the United States and internationally. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands and Other.