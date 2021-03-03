Monroe Capital (MRCC) Receives a Hold from Raymond James

In a report released yesterday, Robert Dodd from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Monroe Capital (MRCC). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $9.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodd is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.0% and a 71.3% success rate. Dodd covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Sixth Street Specialty Lending, and Compass Diversified Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Monroe Capital.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Monroe Capital’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $16.15 million and net profit of $15.19 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.94 million and had a net profit of $3.65 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers customized financing solutions focused primarily on senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, unsecured subordinated debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.