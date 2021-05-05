Monroe Capital (MRCC) Receives a Hold from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Robert Dodd maintained a Hold rating on Monroe Capital (MRCC) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.56, close to its 52-week high of $10.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodd is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.6% and a 71.4% success rate. Dodd covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Investcorp Credit Management BDC, and Sixth Street Specialty Lending.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Monroe Capital with a $11.13 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $10.94 and a one-year low of $6.07. Currently, Monroe Capital has an average volume of 105.3K.

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers customized financing solutions focused primarily on senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, unsecured subordinated debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.