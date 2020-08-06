Monroe Capital (MRCC) Receives a Hold from B.Riley FBR

In a report released today, Timothy P. Hayes from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Hold rating on Monroe Capital (MRCC), with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Hayes has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -5.4% and a 50.0% success rate. Hayes covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Broadmark Realty Capital, Cherry Hill Mortgage, and Ellington Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Monroe Capital with a $8.50 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $12.10 and a one-year low of $3.56. Currently, Monroe Capital has an average volume of 155.9K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers customized financing solutions focused primarily on senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, unsecured subordinated debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.