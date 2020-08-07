Monroe Capital (MRCC) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Chris Kotowski maintained a Buy rating on Monroe Capital (MRCC) today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Kotowski is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.4% and a 59.5% success rate. Kotowski covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apollo Global Management, Focus Financial Partners, and JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Monroe Capital is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $12.10 and a one-year low of $3.56. Currently, Monroe Capital has an average volume of 154.9K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers customized financing solutions focused primarily on senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, unsecured subordinated debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.