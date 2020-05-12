Monroe Capital (MRCC) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Chris Kotowski maintained a Buy rating on Monroe Capital (MRCC) yesterday and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Kotowski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 4.9% and a 58.3% success rate. Kotowski covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apollo Global Management, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and New Mountain Finance.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Monroe Capital with a $8.75 average price target.

Based on Monroe Capital’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $5.58 million and net profit of $4.13 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.51 million and had a net profit of $1.17 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 10 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MRCC in relation to earlier this year.

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers customized financing solutions focused primarily on senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, unsecured subordinated debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

