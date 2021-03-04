Monroe Capital (MRCC) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Christine Brown- March 3, 2021, 10:55 PM EDT

In a report released yesterday, Chris Kotowski from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Monroe Capital (MRCC), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Kotowski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.8% and a 68.4% success rate. Kotowski covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apollo Global Management, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Solar Senior Capital.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Monroe Capital is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.13, which is a 15.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.25 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Monroe Capital’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $16.15 million and net profit of $15.19 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.94 million and had a net profit of $3.65 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers customized financing solutions focused primarily on senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, unsecured subordinated debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts