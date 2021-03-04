Monroe Capital (MRCC) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released yesterday, Chris Kotowski from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Monroe Capital (MRCC), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Kotowski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.8% and a 68.4% success rate. Kotowski covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apollo Global Management, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Solar Senior Capital.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Monroe Capital is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.13, which is a 15.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.25 price target.

Based on Monroe Capital’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $16.15 million and net profit of $15.19 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.94 million and had a net profit of $3.65 million.

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers customized financing solutions focused primarily on senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, unsecured subordinated debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.