Monro Muffler (MNRO) Receives a New Rating from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Brian Nagel from Oppenheimer assigned a Hold rating to Monro Muffler (MNRO). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $40.96, close to its 52-week low of $37.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 26.7% and a 75.9% success rate. Nagel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Lululemon Athletica, and The Lovesac Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Monro Muffler with a $59.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Monro Muffler’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $247 million and net profit of $2.99 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $317 million and had a net profit of $22.61 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Monro, Inc. engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brake systems, steering and suspension systems, tires, exhaust systems and many vehicle maintenance services and certain locations specialize in providing commercial tire and maintenance services. It operates under the brand names:Monro Auto Service & Tire Centers; Tread Quarters Discount Tire Auto Service Centers; Mr. Tire Auto Service Centers; Autotire Car Care Centers; Tire Warehouse Tires for Less; Tire Barn Warehouse; Ken Towery’s Tire & Auto Care; Tire Choice Auto Service Centers; FreeService Tire and Car-X Tire & Auto. The company was founded by Charles J. August in 1957 and is headquartered in Rochester, NY.