Monro Muffler (MNRO) Receives a Hold from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Nagel maintained a Hold rating on Monro Muffler (MNRO) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $64.51, close to its 52-week low of $63.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.9% and a 70.2% success rate. Nagel covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Williams-Sonoma, Home Depot, and AutoZone.

Monro Muffler has an analyst consensus of Hold.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Monro Muffler’s market cap is currently $2.34B and has a P/E ratio of 29.86. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.19.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 31 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MNRO in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Monro, Inc. engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brake systems, steering and suspension systems, tires, exhaust systems and many vehicle maintenance services and certain locations specialize in providing commercial tire and maintenance services.